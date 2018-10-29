Man charged with attempted murder after woman is stabbed in Sunderland house

A man is due to appear before court today charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds in a Sunderland home.

John Paul Forajter, 40, of The Sanderlings in Ryhope, is expected to appear before magistrates today.

It follows a an incident at a property in the street at 12.30am on Saturday.

Northumbria Police have said she remains in a stable condition in hospital.

A force spokesperson said: "Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with serious injuries at an address in The Sanderlings, Sunderland.

“John Paul Forajter, 40, of The Sanderlings, has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court today.

“Officers and emergency services attended an address in The Sanderlings and found a 34-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted.

"She was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing and she remains in a stable condition.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident but there are a number of officers in the area to carry out inquiries.

“Anyone with any information about the incident in question is encouraged to speak to those officers on patrol or call police on 101 quoting log 32 27/10/18."

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact.