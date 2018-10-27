Arrest made after woman stabbed in Sunderland

A woman is in stable condition after being stabbed today.

Police were called to The Sanderlings in Ryhope, Sunderland at 12.30am today, following a report that a woman had been seriously assaulted.

Emergency services attended and the 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries where she remains in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old man, who is known to the victim, has been arrested by police and remains in police custody.

This is being treated as an isolated incident but there are a number of officers in the area to carry out inquiries.

Anyone with any information about the incident in question is encouraged to speak to those officers on patrol or call police on 101 quoting log 32 27/10/18.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact.