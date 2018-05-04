Full results for the Sunderland City Council elections 2018

Here are the full results for the 2018 council elections in Sunderland:
Barnes
ANTONY MULLEN (Con) – 1,560
Timothy Hanson Ellis (Lib Dem) – 432
Zaf Iqbal (Lab) – 1,238
Caroline Robinson (Green) – 220
Castle
DORIS MACKNIGHT (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 1,358
James Clark Doyle (Con) – 439
Rebecca Jane Lapping (Green) – 178
Jack Thomas Stoker (Lib Dem) – 174
Copt Hill
JACK EDWARD CUNNINGHAM (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 1,400
Anthony Allen (Ind) – 940
Esme Rose Stafford Featherstone (Green) – 108
Patricia Ann Francis (Con) – 428
Doxford
ELIZABETH GIBSON (LAB) – 1,258
George Edward Brown (Con) – 1,199
Alan Michael David Robinson (Green) – 208
Peter Arnold Walton (Lib Dem) – 170
Fulwell
GEORGE HOWE (Con) – 1,816
Malcolm John Bond (Lib Dem) – 631
Christopher Thomas Harding (Lab) –1,289
Steven Peter Murray (Green) – 159
Hendon
BARBARA MCCLENNAN (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 1,029
Syed Ajmol Ali (Con) – 421
Richard Peter Bradley (Green) –239
Kris Brown (The North East Party) – 342
Anthony John Usher (Lib Dem) – 134
Hetton
CLAIRE MARILYN ROWNTREE (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 1,480
David William Geddis (Ind) – 799
Rachel Louise Lowe (Green) – 74
Diana Matthew (Lib Dem) – 54
Douglas Ian Middlemiss (Con) – 358
Houghton
Neil MacKnight (Lab) – 1,630
Graham Martin (Green) – 79
Craig Morrison (Con) – 460
Susan Sterling (Lib Dem) – 97
Linda Mary Wood (Ind) – 737
Millfield
ANDREW MICHAEL WOOD (Lib Dem)– 1,522
Gwennyth Gibson (Con) – 155
Billy Scott Howells (Green) – 73
Iain William Kay (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 871
Pallion
GEORGE THOMAS SMITH (LIB DEM) – 1,461
Craig John Hardy (Green) – 76
Grant Shearer (Con) – 178
Elise Anne Thompson (Lab) – 714
Redhill
PAUL STEWART (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 1,168
Neville Edward Chamberlin (Con) – 343
Heather Fagan (Ind) – 344
Rafal Kazimierz Marzec (Green) – 85
Ryhope
MICHAEL ESSL (Lab) – 1,286
Emma Robson (Green) – 290
Keith Anthony Townsend (Lib Dem) – 149
Paula Wilkinson (Con) –797
Sandhill
LYNN APPLEBY (Lib Dem) –1,025
Dave Allan (Lab) – 820
John Leonard Appleton (Green) – 110
Michael Leadbitter (Con) – 317
Shiney Row
MEL SPEDING (Lab) – 1704
Nana Boddy (Lib Dem) – 128
Tony Morrow (Populist) – 414
Sally Oliver (Con) – 742
Neil Geoffrey Shaplin (Green) – 147
Silksworth
PHIL TYE (Lab) – 1,417
Thomas Crawford (Lib Dem) – 203
Chris Crozier (Green) – 202
Bryan Witherwick Reynolds (Con) – 880
Southwick
ALEX SAMUELS (Lab) –1,307
Anna Debska (Green) – 139
Clair Rachel Hall (Con) – 627
Bill Meeks (Lib Dem) – 315
St Anne’s
KAREN WOOD (Lab) – 1,062
Emma Neale (Lib Dem) –260
Gary Ogle (Green) –122
Gavin Wilson (Con) –620
St Chad`s
WILLIAM BLACKETT (Con) – 1,268
Margaret Crosby (Lib Dem) – 261
Gillian Galbraith (Lab) – 1,203
Helmut Izaks (Green) – 89
St Michael`s
MICHAEL DIXON (Con) – 1,958
Steve Hansom (Lab) – 990
Julia Kay Potts (Lib Dem) – 184
Robert Welsh (Green) – 220
St Peter`s
SHIRLEY LEADBITTER (Con) – 1,457
Rachel Featherstone (Green) –236
John Lennox (Lib Dem) –418
Ken Richardson (Lab) – 1,256
Washington Central
LINDA WILLIAMS (Lab) –1,800
Michal Chantkowski (Green) – 251
Anna Snell (Con) – 907
Washington East
TONY TAYLOR (Lab) – 1,561
Josh Flynn (Green) – 188
Hilary Johnson (Con) – 1,123
Siobhán Maria Kelleher (Lib Dem) – 233
Washington North
JILL FLETCHER (Lab) – 1,514
June Bradley (Green) – 170
Andrew Cox (The For Britain Movement) – 156
Carol Ann Groombridge (Con) – 443
Carlton West (Lib Dem) –120
Washington South
GRAEME MILLER (Labour and Co-operative Party) –1,292
Dominic Joseph Armstrong (Green) –254
Martin John Talbot (Con) – 978
Sean Terry (Lib Dem) –206
Washington West
DOROTHY TRUEMAN (Lab) – 1,697
Olwyn Bird (Con) –721
Paul Leonard (Green) – 274
Kevin Morris (Lib Dem) –165