Labour take a hit in Sunderland as Lib Dems, Tories and suspended candidates claim scalps on election night

Labour has seen its grip on power dented in Sunderland after the Lib Dems, Tories and a suspended Tory candidate claimed scalps in the council elections.

The party lost five seats in total on election night - two to the Lib Dems, one to the Conservatives.

Volunteer sixth-formers from St Aidan's and St Anthony's Schools carrying ballot boxes to be counted in tonight's Sunderland City Council Election 2018. Picture by North News

Controversial candidates Antony Mullen, who was suspended before polling began after a row over tweets branded "vile and abysmal" by his opponents, and Lynn Appleby, who was suspended by the Lib Dems over her use of Facebook.

The Liberal Democrats claimed another seat in Pallion, where they won a by-election in February after the death the of former council leader Paul Watson. The seat was previously represented by his sister, Celia Gofton, who was not standing for re-election.

The Lib Dems also took another seat in Millfield, where they won in 2016.

Elected councillor for Barnes, Antony Mullen

The victories take the party's total number of seats in Sunderland to five . It's a significant fightback for a party which was wiped out completely in 2011 when its last councillor, Paul Dixon, lost his seat - blaming Nick Clegg's decision to join with David Cameron's Conservatives in the Coalition Government.

The Conservatives took a seat in St Chad's, a ward where they once held all three seats.

But two of the biggest shocks of the night were Antony Mullen's victory in Barnes, and Lynn Appleby's win in Sandhill

Councillor Mullen was suspended by the Conservatives in April after a row broke out over controversial tweets, in which made disparaging remarks about Sunderland, and multiple comments about the personal appearance of women, with one referring to a “fat goth girl” as a “mutant”, while another said that Labour MP Dianne Abbott looked like ‘a “filthy, bulbous pig”.

He was was also criticised for his election material in which he suggests that rival candidate, Labour’s Zaf Iqbal, "liked" a post on Facebook supporting the theory that the British Government was responsible for the Manchester Terror Attack in May last year in which more than 20 people died.

Councillor Appleby was suspended earlier in April over allegations she shared offensive posts on social media.