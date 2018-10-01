Families tell of hearing 'bang' outside damaged Sunderland home sealed off by police

Neighbours in a street cordoned off by police say they saw armed officers arrive just minutes after they heard a loud bang outside their homes.

As reported by the Echo earlier today, police have sealed off part of the street in Fordfield Road, on the Ford Estate, as inquiries continue into an incident last night.

Damage can be seen to the front window of a house which is in a terrace of homes.

People living close to the home have said they heard a noise outside the stretch of properties, which are close to the site of the former Ford and Hylton Lane Club and opposite Blackies field.

They say police have told them a search will be carried out in the area as part of the investigation.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

One 71-year-old man said: "We heard a bang around about 9pm and we were upstairs, so looked out of the window.

An officer remains at the scene as inquiries continue.

"I saw four kids on their bikes down the bottom, they didn't have anything to do with it, but one of them said that sounds like a gun, and I looked out and couldn't see a soul out there.

"The next thing we knew there was four police cars and some of them were armed with guns and everything and I thought 'What's going on here?'

"What I had heard was like a crack sound.

"It was like what you'd hear when a stone hits your car.

The cordon remains in place on Fordfield Road on the Ford Estate.

"A CID officer came round and took a statement, but he didn't say what was going on."

A 42-year-old woman who also lives close to the scene said: "My daughter came in from work at about 10.50pm and said it was all cordoned off.

"We never heard a thing, but we're further away than others.

"We're all families along here, everyone has kids or grown up kids and have been here a long time."