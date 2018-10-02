Two arrested as police continue probe into 'firearm' attack on Sunderland home

Two men are in custody as part of an investigation into damage caused to a Sunderland house following reports of a firearms incident.

Northumbria Police has arrested two men, aged 22 and 33, in connection with damage caused to a house in a terrace on Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, on Sunday night.

Police outside the damaged house in Fordfield Road yesterday morning.

Residents from the area have told the Echo they heard a bang outside at around 9pm and saw armed officers arrive at the scene a short time later.

The street was sealed off by police as investigations got under way, with a path, gardens and a lane of the road closed off by tape and a marked car.

Today, the force confirmed inquiries were continuing into how the front window of the house, which is close to the site of the former Ford and Hylton Lane Club, was damaged.

A spokesman said: "Two men, aged 22 and 33, have been arrested in connection with the incident and both remain in custody as they assist us with their inquiries."

A pane of glass was shattered by the impact of an object.

Yesterday, the force said it was working to establish how the damage had been caused and trace those responsible.

A spokesman said: "Officers attended the scene but those responsible had fled the area.

"Nobody was injured during the incident.

"At this stage police believe the damage was caused by an unknown object being thrown at the window but police are aware of reports that those responsible were in possession of a firearm.

A cordon was thrown around the house in the aftermath of the incident.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and to confirm that those responsible were in fact in possession of a firearm.

"Patrols are in place in the area this afternoon to reassure any concerned members of the public and residents are encouraged to approach them if they have any questions."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 1162 30/09/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

