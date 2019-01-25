Dumped tyres causing further delays for drivers diverting from A19 crash

Dumped tyres are causing hold-ups for drivers diverting from the A19 smash this morning.

Pictures show dozens of tyres appear to have been flytipped on Foxcover Road, off the A19 near East Herrington.

Tyres dumped on the road. Picture by Robert Irvine.

Motorists attempting to divert away from the traffic queuing on the A19 following a five-vehicle collision this morning are being caught in further hold-ups as he abandoned tyres block parts of the road.



Resident Robert Irvine, who sent in the pictures, said: "The flytipping is getting worse but I’ve never seen anything this bad.

"It just looks absolutely horrendous. You can just see ha there's a whole line of them all the way down the road."

Mr Irvine says he has now reported the flytipping to the council.