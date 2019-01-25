'30-minute delays' on A19 following five-vehicle crash near Sunderland

Have your say

Traffic is queuing on the A19 northbound following a crash which has blocked one lane.

A five-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound near the A183 Chester Road has blocked part of the carriageway this morning.

Traffic is now queuing backed up past the A690 Herrington Interchange.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "A19 Northbound just prior to the junction with the A183.

"Lane 2 is currently closed due to a collision. Reports of 30 minute delays on approach to the area.

"Police and Incident Support are on scene and dealing"

Motorists are being urged to use alternative routes this morning.