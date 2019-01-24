Blandford Street fire: Firefighters praised for stopping Peacocks blaze spreading

Firefighters who tackled the huge blaze at Peacocks in Sunderland have been praised for preventing it spreading to neighbouring properties.

More than 30 firefighters were involved in bringing the fire at under control after it broke out in the clothes shop in Blandford Street at about 6pm

Blandford Street in Sunderland was cordoned off after the blaze at Peacocks last night.

Three crews remained on the scene this morning, damping down hotspots, as the investigation into the cause of the fire began in earnest.

Echo readers were full of praise for the fire crews who prevented the blaze spreading to adjoining properties.

Carole Olds asked: "What would we do without our firefighters? Government funding means they are cutting the number of appliances at some stations, which could have an affect on how many firefighters are available for incidents like this. Scary stuff."

Louise Murphy said: "Bless them, they really go above and beyond for our safety - they are wonderful."

Christine Cook: "Well done to the fire crews, they don't get the praise they deserve. They must be exhausted."

Emma Jane Neale: "Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are amazing. Your swift action stopped this fire from spreading along to other shops. Thank you."

Bev Normile : "Massive well done to the fire services. It could of been much worse and spread through to more businesses. Such a sad affair for the staff to wake up to this morning."

Marie Furniss: "Firefighters have done an amazing job in containing the fire, saving that whole block of businesses, well done to them. Let’s hope the staff can be transferred around the area so they still have a job!"

Laura Graham: "Absolutely awful news about the fire but thankfully no one was hurt. Massive thank you and well done to the firefighters - and also to Greggs for looking after them overnight."

Natalie Alderson Cockton: "We have a fantastic emergency service. What an absolute shame this is. Lovely gesture from Greggs also. Just what they deserve and more."

Vicky Hurst: "Well done to our wonderful emergency services. So sad to see the damage, but seems they stopped any serious spread to elsewhere."