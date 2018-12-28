Arron Hough: 11 messages for Sunderland entertainer's family and friends as US Coast Guard calls off search

The community has remembered the talent and beauty of Sunderland entertainer Arron Hough as a search to find him is suspended.

The 20-year-old is believed to have gone overboard from cruise ship Harmony of the Seas, where he was starring in Grease the Musical as part of the entertainment team, on Christmas Day.

The Tweet announcing Arron Hough would join Harmony of the Seas.

The United States Coast Guard has confirmed that the search ended at 2.30pm on Thursday after crews covered more than 3,700 square miles in an operation which lasted a combined 83 hours.

Mr Hough, who attended The Urdang Academy in London, was captured on CCTV at around 4am on Christmas Day, heading onto the Royal Caribbean ship's deck, and has not been seen since.

When he did not report to work around 10 hours later, the alarm was raised with the authorities.

Now, Echo readers have been sharing their well-wishes for Arron's family and friends on social media, and paying tribute to his talent and "lovely" personality at this heartbreaking time.

Here are some of your messages of support for Arron's family and friends posted to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Dean Raymond Gooch: "My [prayers] are with you and your family, your beautiful soul never deserved this."

Julie Beth Carney: "So tragic - a very talented young man."

Courtney-Leigh Stubbs: "He was such a lovely lad all the way through school."

Sonya Clough: "So young, so much life ahead of him."

Dawn Cressey: "Such a talented lad."

Carol White: "Can't imagine, thinking of his family."

Maureen Stanley: "He was in my grandson's year at school. He said he was a nice lad and very talented. So sorry for his family."

Louise Page: "Don't know any of the family but sending all of our love to them."

Allison Robson Bailey: "So young ... God love you and your family."

Christine Williams: "Thinking of you all so very sad sending much love."

PJ Tuckwell: "God bless young [Arron] and his family."