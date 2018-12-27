Missing Sunderland cruise ship entertainer Arron Hough's rise as professional dancer started with Genfactor talent show win

Missing Arron Hough's career into the world of entertainment was given a helping hand by a Sunderland talent show.

Arron Hough was 15 and studying at Sandhill View Academy when he won Gentoo's Genfactor back in 2014.

Harmony of the Seas, owned by Royal Caribbean. Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

The search is continuing for the 20-year-old, with the alarm raised after he did not show up for his shift on the cruise ship Harmony Of The Seas.

Arron won the housing organisation's community talent show after wowing judges with his complex dance routines.

He performed to a crowd of more than 800 people after they packed out the Sunderland Empire Theatre to compete alongside 13 other acts.

Arron, who had already been dancing for three years at that stage, said at the time: “I am so excited and happy.

“I didn’t expect to win and feel really overwhelmed.

“It was a great experience and I really enjoyed performing.”

