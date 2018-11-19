27-year-old arrested after man suffered chest wounds in late-night attack

Have your say

A man has been arrested after another man has fallen onto broken glass - suffering wounds to his chest.

The incident happened in Railway Terrace, in South Hylton, at around midnight on Saturday.

Police sealed off the area near South Hylton Metro Station as officers carried out inquiries.



A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.57pm on Saturday (November 17), police received a report of concern for a man on Railway Terrace, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his chest.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”

The police forced confirmed yesterday that there was "no risk to the wider public."