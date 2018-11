Police have confirmed they have made an arrest after an "incident" close to a Metro station in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police has said it was called to an area on Hylton Bank, in South Hylton, at around midnight last night, with a cordon thrown up as officers carried out inquiries.

Hylton Bank in South Hylton. Image copyright Google Maps.

While the force confirmed an arrest has been made, it refused to give further details on what happened, other that to say there was "no risk to the wider public."