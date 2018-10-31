Easington Lane rooftop stand-off ends in arrest

A man has been arrested after a rooftop stand-off with police that lasted more than six hours.

Officers have been dealing with a man on the roof of the former Manor House Care Home, in Pemberton Bank, Easington Lane, since around 2pm today.

A cordon was in place

The man is now down from the rooftop and has been arrested by police officers.

Police were called to reports of a man on the roof earlier today.

A cordon was in place on the A182 in Easington Lane and Pemberton Bank was closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said previously: "Officers have been at the scene since 2pm this afternoon following reports of a man on the roof of the former Manor House Care Home in Easington Lane."