Easington Lane rooftop stand-off ends in arrest

A man has been arrested after a rooftop stand-off with police that lasted more than six hours.
Officers have been dealing with a man on the roof of the former Manor House Care Home, in Pemberton Bank, Easington Lane, since around 2pm today.
The man is now down from the rooftop and has been arrested by police officers.
Police were called to reports of a man on the roof earlier today.
A cordon was in place on the A182 in Easington Lane and Pemberton Bank was closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said previously: "Officers have been at the scene since 2pm this afternoon following reports of a man on the roof of the former Manor House Care Home in Easington Lane."