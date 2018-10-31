Wanted man in rooftop stand-off with police at former care home

Police are in an ongoing stand-off with a wanted man who has been on the roof of a former care home since the early afternoon.

Officers have been dealing with a man on the roof of the former Manor House Care Home, in Pemberton Bank, Easington Lane, since around 2pm today.

A police cordon is in place

The man is now down safely and has been arrested.

Eyewitness reports say the man, who is wanted by police for outstanding matters, was throwing tiles from the rooftop onto the road earlier today.

One eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "We were here at around 3pm today and he was throwing tiles and parts of the chimney onto the road.

"I saw one bit hit a car, this was when the police were still allowing cars to go past.

The former Manor House Care Home

"The road has been closed for hours and he's still up there now.

"The grass area was covered with people earlier but the police have kept moving us back in case he throws anything else."

A cordon is currently in place on the A182 in Easington Lane and Pemberton Bank is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "A man, who is wanted by police for outstanding matters, is currently on the roof of a property on the street.

Police are still on the scene

"Officers have been at the scene since 2pm this afternoon in a bid to bring the man to safety.

"A cordon is in place and police would ask the public to avoid gathering in the area as it could hinder the police operation.

"Anyone with concerns about the police activity is encouraged to speak to those officers on patrol but there is no wider risk to the public.

"Officers have been at the scene since 2pm this afternoon following reports of a man on the roof of the former Manor House Care Home in Easington Lane."