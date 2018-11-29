Letter of the week: What a mess Sunderland is becoming

The saying goes, things will get worse before they get better.

In my eyes things will get worse before they will get worse still.

I had some time on my hands so I went for a walk around Sunderland. What I saw was Sunderland is becoming a dump, Southwick Road is a big mess and Southwick Green is also a dump. High Street West, Holmeside, even Fawcett Street are ruined.

If I can make an effort to look around Sunderland surely the powers that be could do the same and see what a big mess Sunderland is becoming.

Edwin Robinson.

