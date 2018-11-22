Letter of the week: Does Spice Girls concert need Sunderland council subsidy of up to £50,000?

I see the council is subsidising pop concerts again.

This time it’s a huge £50,000. The council claims this will bring in millions of pounds to the city.

Can they explain their business plan?

Would the concert have gone ahead without the £50,000?

How many additional people will attend because of the £50,000?

How much would these additional people spend in the city?

I have read that this is not a huge amount.

However it would have paid for security or maintenance at a couple of parks.

Add this to the vast sums spent on this council’s other vanity projects and they could reinstate some of the services they have slashed because they are “short of money”.

Alan Wright

