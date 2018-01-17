Letter of the week: 'Sunderland are not a big club any more - we are a joke'

Have your say

After the 4-0 thrashing by Cardiff City and having been a Sunderland supporter and season ticket holder for more than 50 years I am now of the opinion that the club is a shambles and that I am a mug for going to watch them.

It has become a bad habit attending games, a pointless and painful way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

It’s time to protest against the board and it’s no use protesting with thousands of fans in the stadium. That will not shock the chairman into giving the manager money.

He will only shrug his shoulders and keep expecting the fans to keep turning up no matter what.

I believe that the fans should choose a game and miss it.

If this happened the press and social media would take note much more than writing about fans chanting for the chairman to leave.

Six things we learned from Sunderland's Cardiff City humiliation

He rarely attends games so what does that prove.

This is the worst Sunderland team I have seen for many years and I expect relegation.

We are not a big club any more – we are a joke.

Mick, The Pen, Brown

Last week's Letter of the week: Sunderland residents need to think twice about dumping rubbish

Got an opinion on Sunderland Football Club or any other local issue? Email your letter to echo.letters@northeast-press.co.uk

