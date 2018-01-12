Letter of the week: Sunderland residents need to think twice about dumping litter

Have your say

What a wonderful idea your Clean Streets clean-up campaign is.

I’m a volunteer litter picker, out in all weathers with my plastic bag and litter picker, trying very hard to keep the streets in my area clear of rubbish.

Hopefully, your campaign may make people think twice before just throwing their cans, bottles, etc, on the streets.

Keep up the good work.

Jo Thorpe

