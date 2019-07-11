Your dramatic photos and footage as Sunderland sky is filled with pallets fire smoke

Our readers were quick to keep us in the picture when Sunderland’s skyline was filled with smoke from a plastics pallets fire.

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 17:35

Thanks to everyone who sent us photos and footage from the blaze near St Peter’s Metro Station on Wednesday night.

One fire crew was alerted at 9.12pm on Wednesday to land outside the station and spent 10 minutes tackling the blaze although the smoke itself could be seen for far longer.

Thanks to Vicki Milburn for this dramatic picture from the banks of the River Wear.

As our pictures show, smoke could be seen as far away as Sunderland Royal Hospital and even the Leechmere Road area.

A Tyne and Wear Fire Brigade spokesman said: ““The plastic pallets were giving off a lot of smoke but the fire is not major and no buildings are involved.”

The Environment Agency was alerted to ensure that there was no threat of contamination to water supplies and is expected to carry out an investigation into the blaze.

Regular contributor Ian Maggiore sent us this picture from the Leechmere area of the city.
Peter Murray sent us this photograph from near Sunderland University.
Tracy Ingham sent us this view from the Wearmouth Bridge.
Claire Thompson took this from near Sunderland Royal Hospital.