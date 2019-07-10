Burning plastic pallets near Metro station fill Sunderland air with smoke
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue services were called to the scene of burning plastic pallets near St Peter’s Metro in Sunderland.
The Fire and Rescue service received a call at 9.11pm on Wednesday, July 10 to reports of large quantities of plastic pallets on fire close to a Metro stop.
A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “The plastic pallets were giving off a lot of smoke but the fire is not major and no buildings are involved.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Members of the public could see the smoke from across the city but Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service assured the community that there was no real threat. But, as always doors and windows should be kept shut until the smoke is gone.
It is reported that there may be delays of up to 20 minutes to Metro services.