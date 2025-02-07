Xenia Lettings hosts ‘fantastic’ open day for landlords in Sunderland

A Sunderland lettings agency has hosted an open day for landlords.

Xenia Lettings held the event for landlords at its Sunderland office, based at Dunn House, in North Bridge Street on Thursday, January 30.

The day allowed landlords across Wearside and the wider North East to gain an understanding of what Xenia does differently to other letting agencies, as well as getting the opportunity to meet the branch manager, Antonia Askew.

Despite only opening their Sunderland office towards the end of 2024, Xenia Lettings are well-established in many major towns and cities across the country.

Xenia Lettings has held an open day for landlords in Sunderland and the wider North East area. | Other 3rd Party

According to the agency, this allows its staff to possess local knowledge of the lettings market to help provide the best service possible to its clients across the country.

This knowledge includes both the residential and student market, which enables Xenia to offer a great blend of expertise that is aimed at maximising landlords return on investment.

Daryl Tomlinson, Director of Xenia Lettings, has praised the success of the brand’s launch in Sunderland and highlighted how Antonia can help landlords in the North East.

Xenia Lettings opened their Sunderland office towards the end of 2024. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “I am absolutely delighted with the successful launch of our new Sunderland lettings office.

“The opening event was fantastic, and it was great to see the enthusiasm of the local team.

“Our new branch manager, Antonia, is the perfect choice to lead Xenia Lettings into this exciting new chapter.

“She possesses the ideal blend of local knowledge and connections, coupled with an empathetic and diligent approach, and is incredibly eager to work with local landlords.

“This new office represents an exciting opportunity for us to support local landlords by providing expert guidance and services to help them manage their properties effectively.

The open day gave landlords a chance to find out how Xenia Lettings is different from other agencies. | Other 3rd Party

“With such a strong team in place, I’m confident we’ll make a real difference in the area.

“I’m looking forward to the journey ahead!”

Following the open day, Xenia Lettings is still looking for landlords in and around the Sunderland area - with the agency having offers available until the end of February.

You can find out more about Xenia Lettings by visiting: https://www.xenialettings.com/.