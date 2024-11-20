Xenia Lettings launch in Sunderland office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Xenia Lettings, a residential lettings and property management specialist, has recruited a new Branch Manager to drive forward its Sunderland office With an impressive career in both sales and lettings, Antonia Askew brings a wealth of property knowledge and business development skills to the role.

A work experience role when she was just 15 years old kick-started her thriving career in the industry, and she quickly progressed from Saturday girl to Marketing Specialist and then to Branch Manager when, at just 19, she turned a low-performing office into a profitable business in just 12 months. Antonia was then head-hunted by a multi-branch agency, where she became Sales and Lettings Manager, then Director of Sourcing.

With vast knowledge and expertise in estate agency and business management, Antonia brings experience across aspects of sales, auctions, lettings, sourcing, refurbishments, dispute management, holiday homes and property management. She has managed multiple property refurbishments and over 180 landlords simultaneously and sold properties ranging from £1,000 to £1 million.

Her role at Xenia Lettings will involve managing the lead generation strategy for the business, carrying out market appraisals and providing excellent customer service levels to both landlords and tenants alike.

Antonia Askew, branch manager for Xenia Lettings

Antonia commented: “For 18 years, my drive, passion and work ethic, have enabled me to fulfil many exciting roles in the property industry. I’m looking forward to bringing this experience to Xenia as well as the fantastic opportunity to build and grow the Sunderland letting office and to deliver a professional, honest and reliable service to all our customers.”