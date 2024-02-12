Work under way on next stage for Elemore Country Park - this is what to expect
A new play area, fitness trail and improved footpath network are some of the new features on the way as work presses ahead on Wearside's newest park.
The project to transform the former Elemore Golf Course into an Eco Park for Sunderland started in 2022, and Wearsiders have been enjoying the new space - including its cafe and garden centre, which opened in 2023.
The next phase will build on the earlier work, with a play area for younger children inside the fenced area next to the café.
It will include a climbing wall, somersault bars and ‘over and under bars’ as well as a timber agility trail.
The work will also see the installation of a trim trail, which utilises the existing footpath network and new footpaths to create a circular route accommodating 10 pieces of metal equipment including climbing bars, a balancing beam and a leap ladder.
The new features will add to the leisure offer at Elemore Country Park and help more people to get outdoors and stay active.
Councillor Claire Rowntree, who as lead member for the project chairs the Elemore Project Group, said: "Local residents were instrumental in helping shape the plans for the country park through the Let’s Talk Elemore consultation.
“The local community wanted to see an accessible country park which celebrates the area's heritage and protects and enhances the ecology of the area. It's really exciting to see how we are achieving this as the transformation continues. This next phase of work is boosting the leisure offer at Elemore and making it even more accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages.”
Later this year, work will start on improving the car park, to maximise parking capacity. Designed to be as eco-friendly as possible, it will include electric charging points and trees will be planted alongside it.
The improved parking offer will enable more visitors to enjoy the park, including those with reduced mobility.
future plans include the installation of seating, signage which explains the heritage and wildlife within the Park and further improve pathways across the site to enable residents to easily move around, as well as providing access from local housing estates.
To find out more about the transformation of Elemore Country Park, visit: Elemore Park - MySunderland