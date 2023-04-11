Years in the planning, Elemore Country Park, in Easington Lane, has now opened with a whole host of attractions for visitors, from miner’s breakfasts and scones in the cafe to pots and plants in the new nursery – with more to come, including polytunnels, picnic tables, a children’s play area and a cycle hub.

The new park is putting the 61-hectare site back in the heart of the community after it was previously home to the once-thriving Elemore Colliery from 1825 to 1974 and then Elemore Golf Club, which closed in 2019.

The eco park, which has utilised the old clubhouse for the cafe and garden centre, has opened following public consultation, with local residents expressing a desire for it become “usable green space.”

Elemore Park cafe and garden centre has opened for business

Run by Bishopwearmouth Co-operative Community Interest Company, the new cafe and garden centre employs 16 local people, including six adults with disabilities.

Managing director of the CIC, Shaun Donnelly, said: “We are over the moon to see the first phase open, it’s been hard work but we’re finally here, and we’ve had so many visitors already.

"The feedback has been great, one lady was saying how much she loves the scones. People are saying they remember what the site was like before and it’s great to see it being used again.

“All our food is home baked and made on site using local produce. We will also be growing all our plants on site when the polytunnels arrive.”

Shaun Donnelly, managing director of Bishopwearmouth Co-op and Nicola McDonald, assistant services manager

He added: “As well as providing a service to the community, another really important aspect is that we’re providing people with disabilities really hands on experience in a work environment.”

Open seven days a week, the cafe and garden centre will soon be fitted with cycle racks, buggy racks and dog hooks to encourage as many people as possible to use the site.

It seats around 40 people inside and 30 outside, with a breakfast and coffee shop menu, which also includes vegan and vegetarians options.

A full English miner’s breakfast costs £7.95, sandwiches start at £3.50 for a fried egg sandwich and toasties and panini are £6.50.

Austin Smithson, nine, from Easington Lane, was one of the first to tuck into a miner's breakfast at the cafe

You can also order adult and children’s packed lunches for a walk in the park.

Other options include a range of pies, quiches, jacket potatoes, children’s menu, cakes, scones and desserts.

The site was also a branch line on the famous Hetton Colliery Railway used to transport coal to the staithes on the River Wear and the cafe is hosting the Hetton Railway Bicentenary Sculpture.

Schools and community groups were involved in the design of the sculpture which marks 200 years since the first complete steam railway, designed by George Stephenson, was opened by the Hetton Coal Company.

The garden centre is packed with home and garden supplies

Improvements have also been made to the wider site to retain and attract more wildlife to the lake and new trees have also been planted as part of the The Queen's Green Canopy project

With its commitment to accessibility, the community space housing the cafe will also provide day care for adults with disabilities, a Changing Places accessible toilet and a sensory room for adults and children.

The eco park is a major development of the area and follows the successful reclamation of other former pits, such as Hetton Lyons Country Park, Herrington Country Park, Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve and Silksworth Lakes, which show how land once scarred by industry can become home to a thriving ecosystem.

:: Elemore Park cafe and garden centre is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

From left: Nicola McDonald, retail assistant John Hays, retail supervisor David Hider, and Shaun Donnelly

The garden centre will also grow all its own plants

The cafe and garden centre is open seven days a week

The cafe houses the Hetton Railway Bicentenary Sculpture