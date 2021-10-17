Woman suffers ‘leg and chest pain’ after two vehicle collision on the A690
Emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision on the A690 near Sunderland on Sunday, October 17.
Paramedics attended the A690 near Stoney Gate Garage on Sunday afternoon, October 17, after reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said a woman made her own way to hospital after suffering with chest and leg pain.
A NEAS spokesperson said: “We got a call at 4.15pm to attend a collision involving two cars. One woman suffered with chest and leg pain. She made her own way to hospital.”
A number of Go North East bus services were briefly unable to serve stops in the area before returning to their normal route just before 5pm.