Huge plumes of smoke as firefighters called to van blaze in Sunderland

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) crews were called to a fire in Kidd Square, Downhill, at around 8.20pm on Saturday.

Pictures taken at the the scene show a vehicle ablaze, with huge plumes of smoke towering above it.

A spokesperson for TWFRS confirmed the incident to the Echo, and said one of its appliances was dispatched to deal with the blaze.

The fire service were called to the incident at Redhouse on Saturday, October 16.

Firefighters left the scene around an hour later at 9.20pm.

