Emergency services attended the scene and she was eventually brought back to safety.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police told the Echo: “Shortly after 5am today (Tuesday, August 15), we received a report of concern for a female on the wrong side of the railings on Wearmouth Bridge, in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and the female has now been brought to safety.

The council said: “The bridge was closed to traffic at approximately 5.30am and reopened shortly after 8am.” Image, Sunderland Echo.

“She has been referred to specialist support services.

“Wearmouth Bridge, which was closed to traffic while emergency services were in attendance, has now re-opened.”

Sunderland City Council was involved and said: “The city council supported the emergency services this morning because of an incident on Wearmouth Bridge.

“The bridge was closed to traffic at approximately 5.30am and reopened shortly after 8am.”