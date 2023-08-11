Northumbria Police said officers were called to the Co-op off Station Road in Penshaw at around 4.20am on Friday, August 11

The force says officers understand a group of males forced entry, using what was believed to be an angle grinder, in an attempt to remove the entrance door. A white Transit van was reportedly driven into the shutters and and an attempt made to take the cash machine off the wall.

The thieves were unable to remove the machine, but stole £420 in cash from the till, along with energy drinks, thousands of lottery scratch cards and some stamps.

Police arrived but the suspects had already fled in the van. An investigation was launched and officers have since recovered a white Transit van, abandoned in Fencehouses.

Police suspect this was the vehicle used in the burglary, and that it had been stolen from the Premier Road area beforehand.

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Katrina Moore said: “Our investigation into the burglary is very much ongoing; with officers reviewing CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses and working hard to establish exactly what has happened.

“This is a very concerning report, and we would like to reassure local businesses and the wider public that we will be doing all we can to ensure all those involved are brought into custody.

“Not only that, but the suspected ram raid has caused significant damage to the shop front and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour in our communities.

“I would urge anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries to come forward as soon as possible. We would ask anyone who has seen anything suspicious, the suspects or the vehicle in question in the area, to report it to police.

“Your information, no matter how small, could prove vital to our enquiries.”

“As ever, we would also ask the wider public, including businesses, to continue to work with us to help reduce the impact burglary and theft can have by ensuring doors, windows and properties are kept secure and valuables out of view.”