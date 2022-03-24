Officers were called to Barnes Park Road just before 5am on Thursday (March 24) after a car collided with a lamp post.

Northumbria Police have said that a 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and remains in police custody at this time.

The road was temporarily closed with a number of bus services unable to serve stops in the area.

Officers were called to Barnes Park Road early on Thursday./Photo: Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 4.50am today (Thursday) we received a report of one-vehicle collision on Barnes Park Road, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and found a car that had been in collision with a lamp post. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured, but the road was temporarily closed.

“A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit. She remains in police custody at this time.”

