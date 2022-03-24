Woman taken to hospital after car overturns on A19 slip road near Sunderland

Officers were called to the A19 slip road for the A1231 Wessington Way at around 4.30am after a black Mini overturned.

Northumbria Police have said that the female driver was able to get out of the car and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken collar bone.

The road was closed for over an hour to allow for recovery and reopened just before 6am.

Officers were called to the A19 near Sunderland early on Thursday morning.

