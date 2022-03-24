Woman taken to hospital after car overturns on A19 slip road near Sunderland
A female driver was taken to hospital after a one-vehicle collision early on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the A19 slip road for the A1231 Wessington Way at around 4.30am after a black Mini overturned.
Northumbria Police have said that the female driver was able to get out of the car and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken collar bone.
The road was closed for over an hour to allow for recovery and reopened just before 6am.
