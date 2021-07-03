Woman, 27, found dead at Marsden Quarry in police search for missing person

Police have confirmed that the body of a young woman was found at around 1.30pm today, Saturday, July 3.

Formal identification is yet to take place but officers believe the person is missing woman, Shona Lonsdale, who was reported as missing from her home in Houghton on Friday, Juy 2.

Police have confirmed that there is not believed to be any third party involvement in Shona’s death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has sadly been found dead at Marsden Quarry in South Shields. Image by Google Maps.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the body of a 27-year-old woman was found at Marsden Quarry at about 1.30pm today (Saturday).

"Formal identification is yet to take place but we do believe the body to be that of missing person Shona Lonsdale.

"Enquiries to locate Shona had been ongoing after she was reported missing from her home in Houghton on Friday, July 2.

"There is not believed to have been any third party involvement in Shona’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts remain with Shona’s family at this difficult time.”

Shona, who was the manager of Sunderland salon, Black Door Hairdressing, has been described as a ‘bubbly’ and ‘approachable’ person by her family.

After she failed to turn up for her shift at work on Friday morning her loved ones reported her as missing to police and launched an appeal for information on social media.

Northumbria Police have confirmed Shona’s family are being supported by officers at this time.

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.