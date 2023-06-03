Officers investigating the tragic death of a man at an outdoor swimming spot are appealing for witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A multi-agency search of the area was carried out by officers, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and colleagues from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).

As reported in the Echo, police confirmed on Thursday, June 1, that a man's body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced as deceased at the scene.

His family were notified and police say they are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

A force spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a number of enquiries have already been carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Saturday, June 3, officers issued an appeal asking for any witnesses who were in Hetton Lyons Park between 5.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday, to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Chris Deavin from Northumbria Police’s Major Incident Team said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for the man’s family, who are still trying to process what has happened.

"We’d ask their privacy is respected while they come to terms with their loss.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are determined to do all we can to establish what happened and provide the answers the man’s family desperately need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve already spoken with a number of those who were in attendance at the swimming session, as well as others who were out in the park that evening.

"Their information has been extremely helpful to us which is why we are asking for anyone else who might have been in the park between 5.30pm and 8pm to get in touch with us.

“Your information, no matter how small, or insignificant it might seem, could really aid our investigation.”