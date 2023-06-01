News you can trust since 1873
A body has been found after a man failed to return home from an open swimming session at a Sunderland park.
By Kevin Clark
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:05 BST

Emergency services including Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hetton Lyons Country Park late last night, Wednesday, May 31.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 11.30pm we received a report of concern for the welfare of a 55-year-old man, who had not returned home from an open water swimming session in Hetton Lyons Park."Police attended the area, and assisted by colleagues from the National Police Air Service and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service carried out a full and thorough search of the area."Sadly those searches led to the discovery of the body of a man. His family have since been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Fire damage at Hetton Lyons Country Park.Fire damage at Hetton Lyons Country Park.
Fire damage at Hetton Lyons Country Park.
“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing and police officers remain in the area at this time.”

