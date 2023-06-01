A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 11.30pm we received a report of concern for the welfare of a 55-year-old man, who had not returned home from an open water swimming session in Hetton Lyons Park."Police attended the area, and assisted by colleagues from the National Police Air Service and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service carried out a full and thorough search of the area."Sadly those searches led to the discovery of the body of a man. His family have since been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.