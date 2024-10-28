Why we are writing a love story to Sunderland - and how you can get involved

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 05:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Today we are launching our #LoveYour campaign to celebrate the amazing businesses, people, places, events and quirks which make Sunderland so special.

And we are asking you to share your Wearside favourites with us - and the rest of the city.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ weekend and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our community as we focus on everything from amazing pubs to top notch chippies, from the most beautiful walks to family favourite attractions that make Sunderland - and the wider North East - such a fantastic place to live.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our reporters are out and about experiencing the community afresh and reporting back but we need also you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour -  we want to know what and why. 

Our #LoveYour campaign aims to highlight the best of SunderlandOur #LoveYour campaign aims to highlight the best of Sunderland
Our #LoveYour campaign aims to highlight the best of Sunderland | NW

From perennial favourites, such as the Festival of Light, to new attractions such as Dalton Park’s Hole in the Wand wizarding mini-golf, we’ll be sharing our favourites with you.

Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark is our new #LoveYour champion: “I’m a Sunderland lad born and bred,” he said.

“Originally from Southwick, I grew up in Washington and though I moved away when I first started work, the plan was always to get back to the North East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And the Echo itself is one of my loves about Sunderland. When I first joined, I was based in the Washington office and went back to my old school.

“When I told my old teacher what I was doing there, she said: ‘Oh, so you made it then’. I asked what she meant and she said ‘When you were eight years old, you told me you were going to be a reporter with the Echo’.

“And more than 30 years on, I’m still here.

“So that's my #LoveYour story - but what’s yours? I want to hear exactly what it is you love about Sunderland. You can email me on [email protected].”

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video  - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.

Related topics:SunderlandLove Your

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice