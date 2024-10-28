Why we are writing a love story to Sunderland - and how you can get involved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today we are launching our #LoveYour campaign to celebrate the amazing businesses, people, places, events and quirks which make Sunderland so special.

And we are asking you to share your Wearside favourites with us - and the rest of the city.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ weekend and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to our community as we focus on everything from amazing pubs to top notch chippies, from the most beautiful walks to family favourite attractions that make Sunderland - and the wider North East - such a fantastic place to live.

Our reporters are out and about experiencing the community afresh and reporting back but we need also you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.

Our #LoveYour campaign aims to highlight the best of Sunderland | NW

From perennial favourites, such as the Festival of Light, to new attractions such as Dalton Park’s Hole in the Wand wizarding mini-golf, we’ll be sharing our favourites with you.

Sunderland Echo reporter Kevin Clark is our new #LoveYour champion: “I’m a Sunderland lad born and bred,” he said.

“Originally from Southwick, I grew up in Washington and though I moved away when I first started work, the plan was always to get back to the North East.

“And the Echo itself is one of my loves about Sunderland. When I first joined, I was based in the Washington office and went back to my old school.

“When I told my old teacher what I was doing there, she said: ‘Oh, so you made it then’. I asked what she meant and she said ‘When you were eight years old, you told me you were going to be a reporter with the Echo’.

“And more than 30 years on, I’m still here.

“So that's my #LoveYour story - but what’s yours? I want to hear exactly what it is you love about Sunderland. You can email me on [email protected].”

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.