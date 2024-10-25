Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s Festival of Light is back.

Stunning light projections, a spectacular starscape and a giant glitterball are among the dazzling lighting installations visitors can enjoy at the Festival in Mowbray Park.

Pupils from Sunderland special educational needs and disability schools and their families and friends were given a sneak peek of this year’s event last night, ahead of its official opening to the public this evening, Friday, October 25.

New features for this year include 'The Mirror' created by Poland based award-winning visual artist Ari Dykier and 'Hypha' by French award-winning multidisciplinary artist Sebastien Labrunie.

Other new features for 2024 include Starscape which will create the illusion of a brilliant white starfield, Cosmic Oasis which will see trees lit up with UV light, a laser garden and a giant glitter ball in the park's historic Victorian bandstand which will act as the focal point of the nightly silent disco.

The sparkling light tunnel over the bridge linking the two sections of the park also makes a return after proving popular with visitors last year.

Cllr Beth Jones, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities Culture and Tourism, said: "It was lovely to see so many young people and their families having a fantastic time at the preview evening and enjoying the new displays.

"The Festival of Light has long been one of our best loved events. It's always a really popular event and one that attracts generations of families.

"We've got some fantastic new light installations this year. And the light projections especially, which have been created by world-class artists, are real showstoppers.

"There's also a brilliant new Laser Garden and some lovely atmospheric UV lighting among the trees. While there are also some really nice quirky things such as the giant glitter balls in the bandstand - which are the centrepiece of our nightly silent disco.

“So it’s definitely one to get in the diary."

Visitors to this year's festival can also take advantage of 20 per cent off tickets for select performances of this year's Jack and the Beanstalk panto at the Sunderland Empire.

The offer will apply to price bands A – C for the following performances only: Fri 13 Dec – 7pm, Sat 14 Dec – 5.30pm, Sun 15 Dec – 5.30pm, Tue 17 Dec – 7pm & Thu 19 Dec – 7pm. To redeem the offer, make sure to opt in to hear from Sunderland City Council events when buying your tickets.

Sunderland Festival of Light - what you need to know.

The Festival of Light runs from today until Sunday, November 24.

The park will be open from 4.30pm-10pm every day during next week’s half term and then 4.40 to 10pm every Thursday to Sunday, with the exception of Remembrance Sunday on November 10.

All visitors must have a ticket to enter the Festival of Light. Tickets cost £5 each and must be bought online in advance from https://mysunderland.co.uk/fol. They can't be bought at the gate. Children under two are free.

A 'quiet hour' is available to book on selected dates for visitors looking for a quieter or calmer experience. During this time, music in the park will be turned down. Quiet hours are on from 4.30pm – 5.30pm every Thursday.

When buying your ticket online, you will be asked to select an entry time. All visitors must attend at the time shown on their ticket.

Festival of Light tickets are strictly non-transferable and non-refundable. Changes cannot be made to your booking once it is confirmed.

Your ticket is only valid for the entry time stated on the ticket. If you leave you will be unable to return at a later time that evening. Once you have entered the Festival of Light there is no limit on how long you can stay at the event.

The Festival of Light is fully accessible to pushchair and wheelchair users. A range of food and drinks are available to buy and visitors are also welcome to bring their own food and drinks, though alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Toilets and baby changing facilities will be available.

Access to the park will remain as usual until approximately 3pm every event day at which point the park will be closed for preparation of event visitors entering at 4pm.

Parking is free Monday-Friday after 3pm at the following car parks:

Gorse Road

West Wear Street

Charles Street

Tatham Street

Nile Street

On street pay and display parking bays are chargeable all days between 8am-6pm at the hourly tariff including Sundays. Riverside, St Marys and Sunniside car parks are chargeable at all times.All City Centre car parks are chargeable all day on a Sunday at a flat rate of £3.

You can find out more about where to park and parking fees by clicking the links below:Car parks - Sunderland City CouncilOn street parking places - Sunderland City Council

Visitors can get to the site using both bus and Metro services. Please visit www.nexus.org.uk/bus/timetables for the latest information.

If you have a query about your ticket, complete the form at www.seetickets.com/customerservice and a member of the team will contact you.