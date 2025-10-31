While Halloween may be a time for ghosts and ghouls even the most hardened apparition may think twice about making an appearance if the weather decides not to play ball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With thousands of children across Tyne and Wear set to don their spooktacular costumes for an array of Halloween themed activities will the weather be playing tricks or giving us a treat on the last day of October?

Will the weather be playing tricks or giving us a treat this Halloween. | GETTY

For those youngsters - and parents - gearing up to go trick or treating, Halloween is set to be a mild day with temperatures reaching a balmy high of 15 degrees Celsius in a gentle breeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst there is some rain in the forecast, those trick or treaters not venturing out too early should stay dry.

Check out the all important Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Halloweeners both young and old.

At 3pm the temperature is forecast to be 14 degrees Celsius with sunny spells and a 50% chance of a light rain shower. By 4pm this reduces to 40%.

By nightfall at 5pm the temperature will be 13 degrees Celsius with the chance of rainfall having fallen to 30%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 6pm skies will clear, with temperatures remaining mild at 12 degrees Celsius through to 8pm in a gentle breeze. During this period the chance of rain will drop from 10% to less than 5%.

From 9pm through to midnight, temperatures will remain around 11 degrees Celsius with the chance of rain varying between 5% and 10%.

This is the Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.