Bank holiday weekend looks set to get off to a warm sunny start in Sunderland

It has taken a while, but spring has finally sprung this week, with clear skies, sunshine and temperatures into the high teens.

Wearsiders have been digging out their shorts, slapping on the sun cream and there has been the distinctive smell of barbecue burgers and charcoal wafting in the air.

But the big question on everyone's lips is will the warm sunny weather last into the Whit Bank Holiday weekend?

Here's a breakdown of what the Met Office are currently forecasting for Sunderland.

Friday looks set to bring a warm sunny end to the working week and the start of the Bank Holiday weekend. Initial clouds will quickly burn away to leave clear skies and sunshine with a high of 16 degrees Celsius, rising to 19 degrees further inland. Winds will be from a an easterly direction with less than a 5% chance of rain throughout the day.

Saturday currently looks set to be the best day of the Bank Holiday weekend. It will be a clear sunny start, with more cloud building during the afternoon but still plenty of sunshine around. It will be warm, with temperatures rising to 21 degrees Celsius. Winds will be light and from a westerly direction, with less than a 5% chance of rain forecast throughout the day.

Sunday is currently forecast to be a much cloudier day with little in the way of sunshine. It is expected to be dry with the chance of rain forecast to be around 10% throughout the day. It will be a cooler day with temperatures forecast to rise to 13 degrees Celsius.