According to Met Office forecasters, warm weather is set to continue for the next week in Sunderland and across the North East, with plenty of sunshine for all to enjoy.

Thursday is set to be the standout day of the week where the sun is expected to shine across Sunderland for most of the day with little to no clouds.

Warm weather is set to continue on Wearside this week

Temperatures are set to average at around 19°C through the week, reaching highs of 20°C and lows of 13°C overnight.

This is what you can expect from the weather this week in Sunderland, according to Met Office forecasters.

Monday, June 20

Weather on Monday is set to be sunny throughout the day, reaching highs of 19°C before cooling slightly, with lows of 14°C.

Tuesday, June 21

Tuesday will see some sunny intervals in the morning before changing to cloudy around lunch time, but remaining warm with highs of 19°C and lows of 14°C.

Wednesday, June 22

Much like Tuesday, Wednesday will see some sunny intervals with cloudy spells. According to forecasters, temperatures will reach highs of 20°C and lows of 13°C.

Thursday, June 23

Thursday is set to be the standout day of the week for the warm weather, with the set to shine most the day and very little clouds in the sky. Highs of 20°C and lows of 14°C.

Friday, June 24