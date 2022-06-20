Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Bilton (top left), Anne McVey (bottome left), Brenda Askew (bottom right) and Jimmy Dinsdale.

Household bills, food prices and fuel costs are all on the increase and as prices spiral, with families left feeling the pinch.

There have been multiple calls for the Government to announce an emergency budget, following on from Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement in March.

And on Saturday, June 18, thousands of protesters gathered in central London to demand action from the Government to combat the cost-of-living crisis.

Brenda Askew tells us her thoughts on the cost of living crisis.

The Echo spoke to shoppers in Sunderland city centre to ask for their thoughts on the matter.

Jimmy Dinsdale, 42, from Plains Farm, who now lives in Hartlepool, said: "I work for the Royal Mail and it used to cost us £47 to fill the van but now it costs £83.

"Our energy bills have gone through the roof as well so we do the usual going around before bed to check everything is off but the biggest change I’ve made is getting myself one of those electric scooters to get to work and back so that saves me a lot of money.”

Jimmy gives us an insight into how he has responded to the cost of living crisis.

Alison Bilton, 44, from Houghton said: “I walk to work but I can see the increase in fuel prices being a struggle for those like my husband who have to drive to work.

"Energy prices have obviously been rising too but we’ve just got to cut costs wherever possible. It is hard for everyone at the moment, it’s a struggle.”

Brenda Askew, 76, from Grangetown said: “I don’t think food prices have changed very much but I think people do tend to shop around more now, for the cheaper prices – it makes sense.

“I’m not sure what else the Government can do, because we can’t just keep lending money especially after the pandemic, where is the money going to come from? The money eventually has to be paid back.”

Anne McVey

Anne Mcvey, 65, from Fulwell said: “I’ve not noticed the price increase too much but I think it varies from person to person.

"Sometimes the people complaining aren’t cutting down, they still have nice phones, televisions and get their nails done. At times more can be done to save money.”