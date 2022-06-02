What the weather has in store for Sunderland over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looks like celebrations won’t be dampened, as Sunderland is set for a mostly fine and dry weather over the Jubilee weekend.

The forecast promises warm weather with some sunshine and highs of 14°C.

And although some showers are expected in Sunderland on Thursday evening, rain will clear quickly, making way for more sunshine over the rest of the weekend.

Here’s what the weather has in store for the city over the Jubilee Bank Holiday, according to the Met Office:

Thursday, June 2

The first day of the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend will bring long periods of sunshine, with highs of 14°C. However, Met Forecasters warn isolated showers are possible later, with 80% chance of precipitation in Sunderland at around 6pm.

Any rain will clear through the evening, with some mist or fog patches possible overnight.

Friday, June 3

Friday will be generally fine and dry, with temperatures reaching 14°C in Sunderland. It will be mostly sunny and warm, but the Met Office says low cloud may affect coastal areas. Lows of 10°C.

Saturday, June 4

The weekend will continue with some warm, but breezy weather on Saturday. Forecasters predict long spells of sunshine and highs of 14°C in the city. Lows of 9°C.

Sunday, June 5