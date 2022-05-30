Weather forecast for Ed Sheeran's Sunderland gigs at the Stadium of Light over Jubilee bank holiday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop superstar will play two nights at the Stadium on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 – but with so many spectators set to attend the open-air shows, eyes are firmly on the weather forecast.

While there are high hopes for a dry and mild forecast over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend between June 2 and June 6, a British bank holiday doesn’t always deliver with the weather.

We take a look at the latest forecast from the Met Office, with a few days still to go until the big nights!

Ed Sheeran will play Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday, June 3: Temperatures are forecast to be between 14°C and 10°C, with sunshine sunny spells throughout the day and a less than 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 3: Forecasters estimate temperatures to be between 14°C and 10°C for a second day, with mild and bright conditions on the agenda.

The regional weather forecast from the Met Office added: “Sunnier on Thursday and Friday, although the odd shower is still possible. Turning warmer towards the end of the week.”

Music at the two Ed Sheeran concerts is expected to start at around 6pm on Friday and Saturday, with the event estimated to finish at 10.30pm.

The stage set-up for the gigs is something the Stadium of Light hasn’t seen for a long time, with Sheeran taking up a circular podium where the centre circle would usually sit.