A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunderland by the Met Office with “heavy and persistent” rain forecast throughout the day which could lead to homes and businesses becoming flooded.

The warning, which is in place until 9pm tonight (Monday, August 14), warns of disruption to transport and travel and even a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy and persistent rain.

The statement on the Met Office website added: “Spray and flooding is likely to lead to some difficult driving conditions and road closures.

“Where flooding occurs there is a chance of delays or cancellations to bus services and trains. There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.”

The current Met Office forecast for Sunderland shows a 90% chance of heavy rain at 10am, followed by a drier interlude at 11am, with heavy rain returning at midday.

The rain is expected to become lighter in the afternoon although a 90% chance of heavy rain is again forecast for 4pm.