News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Thompson Park celebration event postponed as Storm Antoni sweeps across Sunderland

The Thompson Park family fun day has been postponed due to the wet weather as Storm Antoni sweeps across the city.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th Aug 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read

Today (Saturday August 5) was supposed to be a day of fun and celebration after a £740,000 transformation of the Southwick park including a new adventure play area and a toddler play area with inclusive play equipment, as well as a new running track and trim trail obstacle course with outdoor gym.

However Sunderland City Council has this morning issued a statement which said: "Due to the forecast for heavy rain, the fun day at Thompson Park has been rescheduled to Saturday September 16, 10am to 3pm."

While the south and south west of the country is due to feel the brunt of the first named storm of the season - despite it still being summer - the Met Office has forecast heavy rain for Sunderland throughout the day.

The family fun day was also due to include live music and giant inflatables.