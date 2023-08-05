Thompson Park celebration event postponed as Storm Antoni sweeps across Sunderland

Today (Saturday August 5) was supposed to be a day of fun and celebration after a £740,000 transformation of the Southwick park including a new adventure play area and a toddler play area with inclusive play equipment, as well as a new running track and trim trail obstacle course with outdoor gym.

However Sunderland City Council has this morning issued a statement which said: "Due to the forecast for heavy rain, the fun day at Thompson Park has been rescheduled to Saturday September 16, 10am to 3pm."

While the south and south west of the country is due to feel the brunt of the first named storm of the season - despite it still being summer - the Met Office has forecast heavy rain for Sunderland throughout the day.