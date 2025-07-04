Weather: Temperatures expected to rise again over weekend and into next week

July is now here and temperatures are set to rise once again.

June was a mixed month weather-wise. After a grey start to the period, a heatwave hit the North East as the second half of the month came to a close.

However, June is now in the rear view mirror and the first weekend of July is here. This is what the Met Office is predicting for the coming days.

The weather service is predicting a mixed start to the end of the working week, with warm overnight lows and cloudy skies moving into Saturday morning.

On Saturday, July 5, these clouds are expected to remain throughout the morning before skies start to clear into the afternoon. This will result in temperatures rising from 16°C in the morning to 21°C by 3pm.

High wind gusts are also expected throughout the day, peaking at an expected 34 miles per hour at midday.

Saturday evening will see temperatures fall to 17°C by 10pm, while wind speeds will fall into the evening.

Sunday is expected to be the most wet day of the week - as well as the coolest. The final day of the week will see the mercury rise from 14°C in the early hours to the morning to 18°C by 4pm. Any showers are expected to start from 1pm and run into the night.

Minimal wind speeds are expected on Sunday.

Moving into the new week, rainy skies will clear into Monday with sunny spells expected alongside highs of 18°C.

The Met Office’s medium to long range forecast runs from Tuesday, July 8 into the midway point of the month and says: “Likely a fairly cool start to the period with a few showers still to clear from the east, but for most it should become fine and dry, although some chilly mornings are possible.

“Through the rest of the week any rain will tend to focus on the north or northwest of the country, with the south becoming predominantly dry.

“Temperatures are likely to remain close to, perhaps a little below average initially. However through the second half of the week and especially the following weekend there are signs that temperatures will begin to trend up, becoming warm or very warm once again.”

