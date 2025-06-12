Weather: Met Office predicting both warmest day of year and heavy rain this weekend

The Met Office is predicting a huge range in waether condtions this weekend.

Kicking off with one of the best days of the year, the next few days are expected to descend into a wet and potentially thundery end to the week.

The forecast is in place and this is what you can expect across the North East this weekend.

After a mixed start to June, Friday, June 13 is expected to be one of the warmest days we have experienced so far in 2025.

Kicking off with overnight lows of 14°C heading into Friday, clear skies will see the region wake up to a sunny start with slight cloud cover from 9am until the early afternoon.

The clear start with cloud cover into the afternoon will combine for very warm temperatures into the rest of the day. This will be helped by the lack of wind with speeds of 14 miles per hour expected.

Temperatures are expected to peak into the late afternoon and early evening when conditions around 24°C are expected to run from 2pm until around 7pm when the mercury is due to fall to 21 degrees, only going below 20°C around 10pm.

These great conditions will not last into Saturday with heavy rain expected to fall overnight. The worst of this will come from around 1am on Saturday, June 14.

Although rain is expected to fall into the early afternoon, conditions will ease by 7am. This will also cool temperatures at 14°C at 7am, rising to a peak of 20°C by 4pm the same day. Even less wind is expected compared to the previous day.

Saturday also introduces a yellow weather warning to the North East for the first time in months. A warning for thunderstorms is in place from midnight on Saturday until 6pm the same day. Covering much of the UK, the North East is the most northerly point of the impacted area.

Sunday is expected to be the most settled of all three days this weekend, kicking off with sunny spells as the sun rises. A dry day is expected, albeit without the high temperatures of Friday.

Highs of 18°C will run throughout the afternoon, rising from morning lows of 13°C. Sunday is also thought to be the windiest day of the week with potential gusts rising to 31miles per hour.

Another dry night will see the region wake up on Monday morning to sunny spells and a cool morning, with conditions rising to 20°C later into Monday afternoon.

