Yellow Met Office warning issued for thunderstorms this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a mixed start to June after a relatively dry May, the warning was introduced shortly after 10:30am on Thursday, May 12.

It covers a large stretch of the nation, running from Cornwall in the South West, up towards the Scottish borders, covering Bristol, Wales, the North west as well as much of the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunderstorm warnings are in place across much of the UK | Eddie Mitchell

Running from midnight on Sunday, June 15 until 6pm the same day, the yellow weather warning tells residents of impacted areas to be aware of the “small chance” of flooding.

The Met Office also warns of a small chance of fast flowing water which could cause danger to life, in addition to potential delays or cancellations on public transport services.

Chances of spray and sudden flooding on roads is also listed as part of the warning, while there is also a small chance some smaller and rural communities may get cut off by flooding on roads and paths. The Met Office is also warning of a “slight chance” of powercuts across the area the warning covers.

The current Met Office forecast for Sunday shows the majority of rainfall will come on Saturday, the day before the warning is in place, and is expected to his Wales and northern areas hardest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, June 15 is expected to see further rainfall in the North East and North West in the early hours of the morning before any wet weather moves east towards Europe as the weekend comes to a close.

Other thunderstorm warnings are already in place across the weekend in the South East.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.