It has been a freezing start to 2025, but with temperatures set to rise soon we are checking out if we can expect more snow.

It has been a rough start to the year weather-wise. Freezing temperatures have resulted in week-long cold snaps across the country, with snow and ice causing chaos across roads and public transport.

This week we are finally stepping away from the overly cold conditions which have stopped many of us getting kick started this year. Daily highs of 2°C at times are currently in the past - but before we can look forward to brighter evenings as Spring approaches, let’s make sure we won’t return to freezing temperatures.

This week will see the end of the cold snap we have been experiencing since the start of the year, with the North East seeing double figure temperatures for the first time since 2024. This is expected to peak on Tuesday, January 14 with highs of 11°C.

Bright days with sunny spells are expected as we enter the middle of January.

The medium to long range forecast for the North East from the Met Office, which runs until Sunday, January 26, reads: “A weakening frontal system looks like it will edge east across the UK over the weekend, before high pressure briefly builds back in from the west in its wake.

“Low pressure then seems likely to increasingly influence the UK weather later in the period, with some rain and windier conditions affecting most if not all parts.

“Temperatures are likely to be generally a little above average, especially in the north, though more frost and fog patches are likely under clearer skies and lighter winds.”

However, as we continue towards February, more varied conditions are expected. The Met Office website claims: “A dominant flow from the Atlantic looks likely to produce an unsettled, milder and windier than average period.

“This is likely to result in areas of rain and periods of stronger winds affecting most if not all parts of the UK at times, though with the wettest and windiest weather probably occurring towards the north and west.

“However, the potential for brief colder spells with associated frost, ice and snow remains, following any deep lows crossing the region.”