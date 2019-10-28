Weather watchers headed down to watch as the water topped the walls at Seaburn, with members of HM Coastguard on duty to ensure people were kept safe.

The advice notices had advised people to stay away from the area and said the wind may cause spray from the sea.

The agency said it expected the highest tide to hit between 4pm and 5pm and has said it will monitor the situation and issue a new warning if needed, with the update expected at around 7pm.

It had said the area around the Grannie Annies pub and its neighbouring amusement arcades were most at risk.

Astronomic tides result from the gravitational effects of the earth, sun and mood without any atmospheric influences.

The agency said earlier today: “Please avoid using low lying footpaths and plan driving routed to avoid low lying roads, which may be flooded.

A member of HM Coastguard looks on as waves crash over the sea wall at Seaburn.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and reissue this warning for any subsequent tides if required.”

For the flood alert covering the coast, it has said there may be spray, but it is not expected properties will be flooded.

It also asks people to avoid using low lying roads and paths, which it says may become flooded.

Waves crash over the sea wall at Seaburn earlier this afternoon.

People headed down to the seafront to watch the waves.

People watched on as the water topped the walls of the seafront at Seaburn.

A family look on as waves crash over the sea wall at Seaburn.