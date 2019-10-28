Waves crash over the walls of Sunderland's seafront as flood warning hits city's coastline
Waves have crashed over Sunderland’s seafront promenade as a flood warning reaches its hight.
The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for Roker and a flood alert for other areas of the city’s coastline as it raised concerns about a high astronomic tide.
Weather watchers headed down to watch as the water topped the walls at Seaburn, with members of HM Coastguard on duty to ensure people were kept safe.
The advice notices had advised people to stay away from the area and said the wind may cause spray from the sea.
The agency said it expected the highest tide to hit between 4pm and 5pm and has said it will monitor the situation and issue a new warning if needed, with the update expected at around 7pm.
It had said the area around the Grannie Annies pub and its neighbouring amusement arcades were most at risk.
Astronomic tides result from the gravitational effects of the earth, sun and mood without any atmospheric influences.
The agency said earlier today: “Please avoid using low lying footpaths and plan driving routed to avoid low lying roads, which may be flooded.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and reissue this warning for any subsequent tides if required.”
For the flood alert covering the coast, it has said there may be spray, but it is not expected properties will be flooded.
It also asks people to avoid using low lying roads and paths, which it says may become flooded.