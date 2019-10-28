Flood warning for Sunderland's coastline as surge is expected to hit due to high tides
Two flood warnings have been issues for the coastline of Sunderland as experts predict “high astronomic tides.”
The Environment Agency has issues one notice for the North Sea at Roker and another for the coastline of the city, with the highest tide due between 4pm and 5pm today, Monday, October 28.
At Roker, the agency has said “immediate action” is required as a result of “particularly high astronomic tides and a surge,” with businesses including the Grannie Annies pub to be in the line of waves.
Astronomic tides result from the gravitational effects of the earth, sun and mood without any atmospheric influences.
People have been warned to stay clear of the area as a result of the warnings.
A spokesperson added: “Expect water levels to be higher than usual at Roker Sea Front.
“Wind may cause spray.
“Areas most at risk include the amusement arcades and Grannie Annies.
“Please avoid using low lying footpaths and plan driving routed to avoid low lying roads, which may be flooded.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and reissue this warning for any subsequent tides if required.”
For the flood alert covering the coast, it has said there may be spray, but it is not expected properties will be flooded.
It also asks people to avoid using low lying roads and paths, which it says may become flooded.
It has said both warnings will be updated at 7pm.