A still from the webcam over Roker run by Sunderland City Council.

The Environment Agency has issues one notice for the North Sea at Roker and another for the coastline of the city, with the highest tide due between 4pm and 5pm today, Monday, October 28.

At Roker, the agency has said “immediate action” is required as a result of “particularly high astronomic tides and a surge,” with businesses including the Grannie Annies pub to be in the line of waves.

Astronomic tides result from the gravitational effects of the earth, sun and mood without any atmospheric influences.

People have been warned to stay clear of the area as a result of the warnings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson added: “Expect water levels to be higher than usual at Roker Sea Front.

“Wind may cause spray.

“Areas most at risk include the amusement arcades and Grannie Annies.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths and plan driving routed to avoid low lying roads, which may be flooded.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and reissue this warning for any subsequent tides if required.”

For the flood alert covering the coast, it has said there may be spray, but it is not expected properties will be flooded.

It also asks people to avoid using low lying roads and paths, which it says may become flooded.